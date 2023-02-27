Man charged with arson after setting his home on fire

David Alvarez, Jr.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Court documents show a northwest Iowa man was arrested after setting his own home on fire.

According to documents, David Alvarez, Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree arson and criminal mischief.

On Friday, Feb. 24, authorities were called to 533 5th Street in Ashton, Iowa for a house fire.

After the fire, authorities spoke with Alvarez, who allegedly admitted to starting the fire. Alvarez told authorities he started a fire in the fireplace, got a broom and started using it to start fires throughout the residence.

In the documents, authorities say Alvarez admitted: “it got out of control but did not know why he did it.”

The house is considered a total loss along with all the property belonging to Alvarez and his girlfriend.

