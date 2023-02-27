Nebraska legislature set to debate permitless conceal carry bill this week

The issue is expected to be debated on the floor on Wednesday. Last year, the same issue failed by just two votes.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the sixth year in a row, Nebraska lawmakers will debate whether Nebraskans should need a permit to conceal a handgun in public.

“Should it pass, we would be required to repeal our local gun registration ordinance, as well as about nine other sections of code - that’s concerning to us,” says Omaha’s city council President, Pete Festersen.

Festersen is against the bill and says cities like Omaha should have local control over the issue. He believes the ordinances Omaha has in place, which have been in place for years, are working.

“In particular the registration ordinance has been effective at removing illegal guns from the street and keeping handguns out of prohibited persons,” Festersen adds. “And it does require a basic training safety course too, which we think is reasonable and important. So to repeal those things in this day and age we think is concerning and not a positive for public safety in our city.”

LB77 would remove those requirements for firearm training.

“I do support it, I do believe we have a God-given right and the founding fathers gave us that right to protect ourselves,” says Geoffrey Harrison, who owns The Bullet Hole, a gun store and shooting range in La Vista.

Harrison says permits and trainings stand in the way of people being able to protect themselves.

“Take a single mother for instance, who has a couple of kids but doesn’t have the time to go out and get training, she can simply jump on YouTube, master that skill, and she’s still going to be able to protect her kids,” he says.

The bill would also remove background checks. Harrison believes it’s a simple second amendment issue - the right to bear arms.

“Times are going to get a lot tougher. Your protection, your security, comes down to you being responsible for it.”

Others argue the bill would make it easier for those with criminal or mental health history to access guns.

That’s one of the reasons why Omaha’s police chief testified against the bill last month. Festersen hopes senators will listen.

“I think in this day and age when we have incidents all across the country, particularly in our larger cities, it’s important to listen to our police chiefs and law enforcement when they express concerns about these issues.”

The issue is expected to be debated on the house floor on Wednesday.

Last year, the same issue failed by just two votes.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

