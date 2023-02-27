Sibley-Ocheyedan’s next superintendent coming from within district

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The new superintendent for the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District is coming from within.

According to KUOO Radio, the district’s school board met Friday and voted to hire Stan De Zeeuw for the position. De Zeeuw is the current Sibley-Ocheyedan 7th-12th grade principal. De Zeeuw begins his new duties this coming July 1.

In a statement, school board president Kyle Grimes said De Zeeuw was the clear choice by interview teams and has the full support of the school board.

De Zeeuw has an education specialist degree from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, and has served as a member of the School Administrators of Iowa since 2018.

De Zeeuw said in a statement he’s humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.