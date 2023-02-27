Sioux City Community School District may slightly lower tax levy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The president of the Sioux City Community School Board said the district’s proposed tax levy for 2024 may lower taxpayer burden by one penny. In other words, a homeowner with a $100,000 house would pay one dollar less in taxes for fiscal year 2024.

The school board is discussing its preliminary 2024 tax levy at its meeting Monday night. Board President Dan Greenwell said when the exact numbers are crunched, the tax levy will be functionally the same as fiscal year 2023.

According to a district handout, the state government controls just over 87% of the levy, leaving the school district with a smaller portion they control.

“And I’m happy to say that the school district has held the net taxes that citizens pay down to a negligible increase over the last several years,” said Dan Greenwell, the school board president.

The board will merely acknowledge a proposal from district staff at the meeting Monday. The full tax levy and district budget will be finalized later this spring.

