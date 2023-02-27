Woman killed in South Dakota crash identified

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened last week in southeast South Dakota.

According to South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety, the woman that died in the crash was identified as 60-year-old Vicki Lingor of Harrisburg, South Dakota.

Authorities say the crash happened about two miles northeast of Harrisburg at the intersection of 271st Street and 476th Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows a Kia Seltos, driven by Lingor, was going northbound on 476th Avenue when it failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. Authorities say the Kia Seltos then collided with a Lexus ES 350 that was going westbound on 271st Street. The drivers of both vehicles were sent to a Sioux Falls hospital. There were no passengers in either car.

Lingor died from her injuries. Whether she was wearing a seatbelt is still under investigation.

The 52-year-old woman driving the Lexus, Lori Gross of Harrisburg, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say she was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

