Around Siouxland: East High School’s ‘Sing All About It’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - East High School is celebrating its 30th anniversary of “Sing All About It.”

The show choir season is in full gear here in Siouxland. On March 4 there will be 15 groups performing at East High School. They’ll be from middle school and high schools, mainly from Iowa and South Dakota, all with individual themes.

The shows will start at 8:10 a.m. Tickets for general admission for adults are about $15, students in the district can get in for $10 with their ID, and Community School District members can get in for free with their ID.

Follow the Sioux City East choir Facebook page, if you would like to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.