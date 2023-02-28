Bishop Heelan boys punch ticket to state basketball tournament with win over Webster City

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Bishop Heelan Crusaders boys basketball team has been on a roll this season. Under the guidance of new head coach Matt Hahn, the Crusaders were just one win away from a trip to the state tournament heading into their substate championship game against Webster City.

The Crusaders were dialed in from the start. Heelan never trailed and jumped out to an 8-0 lead, and Sean Schaefer kept adding more as he drives in for two.

Later on, its Matt Noll getting fancy going behind his back driving up for the bucket as Heelan keeps extending the lead.

But that wouldn’t be the last of Noll, Quinn Olson pass to Noll who rises up for the slam at the end of the first.

Bishop Heelan would keep building momentum throughout the rest of the game taking the 63-50 win to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

“It’s unbelievable being able to have this group of guys. Since day one they brought in to the things we were talking about and obviously it paid off, and just super happy for them,” said Matt Hahn, Bishop Heelan head coach.

“It felt great. I remember my sophomore year we didn’t win a lot of games, but we knew we had a lot of potential so it was all about sticking to the plan and we did it,” said Sam Skinner, Bishop Heelan senior.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

