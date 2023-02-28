Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for seven Black former Iowa Hawkeye football players on Monday dismissed claims against head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, athletic director Gary Barta, and former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

The claims were part of a 2020 federal lawsuit alleging racially motivated discrimination and harassment by staff in the University of Iowa football program.

Claims against linebackers coach Seth Wallace were also dismissed on Friday.

The University of Iowa and the Iowa Board of Regents are the only defendants remaining in the lawsuit.

The former Hawkeye football players are demanding $20 million, accusing the football program of creating a racially hostile environment.

It began in November 2020 after former players took to social media with accusations of discrimination.

