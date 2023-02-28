Cone Park’s tubing season to end this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With Sioux City seeing warmer weather as of late, Cone Park will soon be ending its tubing season.

According to Cone Park’s Facebook page, Sunday, March 5 will be the last day of the 2022-2023 tubing season. Already the ice skating rink and bunny hill are closed for the remainder of the season.

If you want to get tickets for the last weekend, check out this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.