Dad coaches daughters on and off the court at Estherville-Lincoln Central

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Seven Siouxland squads are at the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament, in Des Moines, this week. That includes the Estherville-Lincoln Central girls’ squad.

ELC entered the tournament undefeated and on a 38-game winning streak, the team is packed with stars including two that have been competing with, and against, one another other for a long time. Meet Jordyn and Haylee Stokes. The two sisters, Jordyn, a senior, and Haylee, a sophomore, have helped guide Estherville-Lincoln Central all the way to the #1 seed in the class 3A state tournament.

The two are competitive even against one another causing some awkward moments at the dinner table after practice. “Even now in practice they go one hundred percent against each other and it’s competitive. There was one time last year they did not ride home together. They went so hard at practice, one rode with their dad and one drove the other car.” said Sarah Stokes, Haylee and Jordyn’s mom.

Haylee and Jordyn always are able to put their difference aside, though. The family affair does not stop there. Haylee and Jordyn’s father, Scott, is an assistant coach for the team, which provides a little more family support on the court. “To go out each game throughout the season and knowing they’re by my side is a great feeling, and to know the work we put in together has just been amazing.” said Jordyn Stokes, a senior at Estherville-Lincoln Central. “Having two years together, we just have got even closer as siblings. I think being together even more, and then it’s just fun to compete with her and have fun together.” said Haylee Stokes, a sophomore at Estherville-Lincoln Central.

Jordyn has committed to play basketball at Iowa Lakes Community College, while Haylee is undecided.

