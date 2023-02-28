Estherville-Lincoln Central’s 38-game win streak comes to an end in class 3A state quarterfinal

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Girls State basketball tournament is here, and kicking everything off is a team that has plenty of experience at the Well.

The Estherville-Lincon Central girls are the reigning class 3A state champions, and are looking to continue that success. ELC was undefeated coming into their state quarterfinal matchup with Vinton-Shellsburg

In the first quarter, Haylee Stokes grabs the board and leads the break with the cross-court pass to Rylee Yager as Estherville-Lincoln Central gets the scoring started.

They would keep extending that lead to the second quarter as Jasey Anderson used the jab step to get space to then hit the circus shot in the lane putting ELC up by 8.

But Vinton Shellsburg had just a little bit more in the fourth quarter as Alyssa Griffith drives the lane and gets it to go as the Vikettes win this one 54-46 ending ELC’s 38-game winning streak.

“I think their physicality bothered us a little bit. They really had a good gameplan, too, taking Haylee and Jordyn Stokes away, face guarding them and then when they weren’t doing that, they were plugging the middle, took away our drives to the basket so you’ve got to give Vinton-Shellsburg a lot of credit but it certainly does not take away the season we’ve had,” said Don Martindale, ELC girls basketball head coach.

Estherville-Lincon Central took an undefeated season to the well, something that they know was done as a team and could not have been accomplished without one another.

“We’ve been working together since probably 3rd grade and just playing together this whole year, practices were really hard and just working together that’s how we got here,” said Brei Christoffer, ELC senior.

Estherville-Lincon Central finishes their run with a 24-1 overall record.

