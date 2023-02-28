Heelan girls get a special sendoff as they head to the state basketball tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Bishop Heelan Crusaders were sent off to state in style.

On Monday, Feb. 27, at Bishop Heelan High School, the Crusader Girls Basketball Team was honored for earning a trip to the girls state basketball tournament. Students, faculty and parents packed the gym to celebrate the team’s accomplishments.

The Crusaders are set to take on 6th-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Heelan senior Jada Newberg said the team is excited to get down to Des Moines and compete for a state title.

“We just want to leave it all on the court, just give it all we have,” said Newberg. “We’re pretty excited to play Xavier I’d say. Last time we played them wasn’t our best, so we’re excited to get our revenge and redeem ourselves.”

The Crusaders have lost twice to Xavier in the last year. Head Coach Darron Koolstra said his squad looks forward to the opportunity to play.

“We’ll quite honestly just take it one game at a time,” said Koolstra. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort in scouting Xavier and that’s the most important game right now. We’ve got to come ready to play and be ready for everything they throw at us.”

The 3rd-seeded Crusaders will play at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

