Le Mars Police Department hold ‘Human Trafficking Presentation’ for community

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - One of the largest Illicit Industries, Human Trafficking, brings in nearly 150 billion dollars a year. So, a Siouxland Community came together to talk about what they can do right here in Iowa to raise awareness.

Monday Night, the Le Mars Police Department set up a Human Trafficking public awareness presentation.

Speakers came from Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking, Safe Place, and even the Plymouth County Attorney’s Office.

They shared that the basis of human trafficking is someone being compelled to perform an act by being forced, coerced, or fraud.

“Human trafficking isn’t just the girl walking home in the middle of the night getting, you know, kidnapped and stuck in a car. It’s really much more insidious than that. And that the majority of individuals that are trafficked, whether it be labor, trafficking, or sex trafficking, know their trafficker,” said Sharese Whitesell, Assistant County Attorney for the Plymouth County Attorney’s Office.

Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking also shared why victims don’t try to escape and how the community could try to help them.

However, signs of trafficking aren’t as easy to detect in this day of age.

“You can see some risk factors, but there unfortunately, there is no typical victim, you can be a victim, whether you are from you know, a low socio-economic, household or live in a fancy community. No one is immune from it,” said Whitesell.

Some of those risk factors that might show someone is being trafficked are could include if someone is a runaway, isolated, or has no support system.

If you believe someone is being trafficked, you can call:

National Hotline: 1-(888)-373-7888

Iowa Hotline: 1-(800)-770-1650

Nebraska Hotline: 1-(833)-757-5665

For more resources about Human Trafficking, click here.

