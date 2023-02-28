Oregon law aims to give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month

A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per...
A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per month for a year.(KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Lawmakers in Oregon are discussing a bill that would provide extra money to homeless and low-income people.

KPTV reports the Oregon Department of Human Services would administer the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program.

The program would provide 12 monthly $1,000 payments to individuals who meet specific requirements.

Officials said those who qualify would have to be experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

The bill has been proposed by Aloha Senator Wlnsvey Campos, the youngest senator ever elected in Oregon.

The recipient would reportedly receive monthly payments to help cover rent, emergency expenses, food, child care and other goods or services needed.

Officials said the payments would be targeted toward Black, indigenous, people of color, those above the age of 58, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless youth and households with children.

Portland State University said it would study the costs, benefits and policy options for providing financial assistance regarding the proposed bill.

According to the ODHS, if a trial program is successful, it would create a plan for administrating the funds.

The money for the program would come from the department’s general fund. Officials said the fund would start at $500 million.

In 2018, a similar program was launched in Vancouver, British Columbia, with each homeless participant receiving $7,500.

That program has reportedly had a success rate with participants moving into stable housing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Man found dead in Spencer, IA identified
Security camera captures Le Mars coffee shop robbery suspect
Authorities arrest suspect for robbery at Le Mars coffee shop
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Sheriff identifies those involved in fatal shooting near Sgt. Bluff, IA
Woman killed in South Dakota crash identified

Latest News

The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other...
Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash
FILE - This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and...
FDA panel narrowly backs Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults
FILE - Santa Fe High School freshman Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses...
Tears for school shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Jury weighs whether Cowboys for Trump flouted campaign law