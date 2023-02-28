Sioux City Council approves higher maximum property tax levy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council passed a resolution, Monday night, that would allow council members to legally raise the local property tax levy. The council voted to set the maximum tax levy at 21.46%.

That said, the city’s budget manager says city staff has recommended the tax levy for 2023-2024 remain flat, and not include any increase.

But, every year, state law requires the city to present a maximum limit for tax levy increases. The city budget director says this helps with potential unknowns through the remainder of the budgeting process. “Staff has proposed a flat levy at our operating hearing in February. So, we do not anticipate using this. It’s just a requirement that we have,” Sioux City Budget Manager Sarah Swearingen said.

Last year, the city Swearingen said the city set an 11% maximum tax levy, But, she says a rollback percentage error by the state legislature could cost the city $700,000 in lost revenue.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott says setting the maximum tax levy allows the city flexibility to cover any unknowns going forward. ”All the city is doing is protecting themselves for the future, not for this particular year, our budget doesn’t show a huge tax increase,” Scott said.

Scott said he is hopeful the flat tax levy, which doesn’t include an increase, will be confirmed into the budget.

The city budget is set to be finalized April 17th.

