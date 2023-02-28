Sioux City Council approves plans for construction on Cone Park bike course

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The city council also approved plans for the construction of a new bike course at Cone Park Monday night.

Construction will start this spring for a new mountain biking experience at Cone Park. Plans include a 30-acre course, which will be built near the existing tubing hill in a wooded area.

The project will create 10.5 miles of trails, which include natural surface trails, and pump tracks. When ridden properly, “pump tracks” don’t require pedaling or pushing and instead, the rider uses a pumping action to keep momentum.

The majority of the expansion is funded by private dollars.

