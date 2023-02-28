Sioux City Council approves trash, recycling contract with Gill Hauling

The city agreed o a 10-year contract for trash and recycling services.
The city agreed o a 10-year contract for trash and recycling services.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City has extended its contract with Gill Hauling to provide city residents with trash collection and recycling services.

The city council voted 4-1 in favor of a new 10-year contract Monday night.

The contract does contain a change to recycling. Rather than pick up recycling every week, Gill Hauling will collect recycling every other week. But, garbage will continue to be picked up weekly.

Mayor Bob Scott was the lone vote against the contract agreement. He said Gill Hauling provides a good service, but he is not in favor of a contract that spans 10 years even with options for the city to end the contract after 6-months, and again after five years. “When you look at prices, that around the country, we’re still relatively cheap on garbage collection, I know a lot of people don’t believe that...I think they’re doing a good job for the money that we’re paying them,” Scott said.

Scott is hopeful service will improve as more standardized containers are introduced, and as new trucks are pressed into service.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Sheriff identifies those involved in fatal shooting near Sgt. Bluff, IA
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Kilee Dahl moved from Sioux City to Kansas City, MO to continue her professional dance career...
Sioux City native turned Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader reflects on Super Bowl experience
Security camera captures Le Mars coffee shop robbery suspect
Authorities arrest suspect for robbery at Le Mars coffee shop
Nathaniel John Parker III
One person dead after stabbing in Sioux City

Latest News

Human Trafficking brings in nearly 150 billion dollars a year.
Le Mars Police Department hold ‘Human Trafficking Presentation’ for community
Council voted to increase the property tax restriction Monday night
Sioux City Council approves higher maximum property tax levy
ELC Girls Basketball team at the 2023 State Tournament
Dad coaches daughters on and off the court at Estherville-Lincoln Central
Heelan girls get a special sendoff as they head to the state basketball tournament
Heelan girls get a special sendoff as they head to the state basketball tournament