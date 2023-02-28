Sioux City Council approves trash, recycling contract with Gill Hauling

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City has extended its contract with Gill Hauling to provide city residents with trash collection and recycling services.

The city council voted 4-1 in favor of a new 10-year contract Monday night.

The contract does contain a change to recycling. Rather than pick up recycling every week, Gill Hauling will collect recycling every other week. But, garbage will continue to be picked up weekly.

Mayor Bob Scott was the lone vote against the contract agreement. He said Gill Hauling provides a good service, but he is not in favor of a contract that spans 10 years even with options for the city to end the contract after 6-months, and again after five years. “When you look at prices, that around the country, we’re still relatively cheap on garbage collection, I know a lot of people don’t believe that...I think they’re doing a good job for the money that we’re paying them,” Scott said.

Scott is hopeful service will improve as more standardized containers are introduced, and as new trucks are pressed into service.

