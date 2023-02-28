Testimony concludes for sexual abuse trial involving school bus driver

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Testimony concluded Monday afternoon in the trial of a former bus driver with the Okoboji Community School District who is accused of sexually abusing a student.

According to KUOO Radio, the defense presented its case, calling a juvenile to the stand who rode the same bus as the alleged victim when the incidents of inappropriate contact allegedly occurred. The nine-year-old testified the alleged victim seemed proud in showing others on the bus an online article pertaining to Steve Titterington’s arrest.

Okoboji High School Principal Brian Downing and Abby Forsland, a special education teacher, testified the alleged victim was, “at times, dishonest.”

Jennifer Amisquita, who’s two daughters also rode the same bus as the alleged victim, testified that neither one ever told her of anything inappropriate that was going on, adding she was confident they would do that if they actually saw anything.

The defense then rested its case, with Titterington himself not taking the stand. Closing arguments will get underway Tuesday, Feb. 28, with jury deliberations to get underway after that.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.