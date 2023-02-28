Turning a touch cooler as wind picks up for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A little system was moving through Siouxland during the day Tuesday giving the region some light snow showers (and even some big flakes in Sioux City) with a bit of light rain mixing in at times with highs in the upper 30s.

That system will be moving to the east as skies will start to clear out a bit later on with lows staying quite mild near 30 degrees.

A cold front will then swing through the region on Wednesday leaving us with a stronger wind that could get up to 30 miles per hour at times out of the northwest with highs in the mid to upper 30s with temperatures falling by mid-afternoon.

A storm system is then going to be passing to the south of Siouxland from Thursday into Thursday night but will keep us under mostly cloudy skies with highs on Thursday in the mid 30s.

Friday should give us a little more in the way of sunshine as highs get back into the low 40s.

Will temperatures continue to warm as we get into the weekend?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

