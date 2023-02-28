We have a slight chance to see some light rain and snow showers.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are starting off drier than we were yesterday morning. We have partly cloudy skies with wind out of the north around 5 and 10 miles per hour, and temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s all across the region. There is a chance of some light snow showers over in western Siouxland as a system comes off of the Rockies this morning.

Today, we will see clouds increase as the system continues to move eastward, and we will see some light snow showers early this morning over in western Siouxland. As the light snow showers continue to move eastward, we will see them transition to light rain as temperatures climb above 32 degrees. The light rain will continue into the afternoon hours as it moves towards the north of Siouxland. The rest of Siouxland will experience mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Temperatures today will be in the mid- to upper-30s to low-40s in southern Siouxland, as our wind will come out of the northeast and then the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, we could see another chance of light rain passing through western Siouxland. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s all across the region, with winds out of the east, southeast, and then out of the west, southwest, at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Throughout the night, mostly cloudy skies will start to move out of the region, making it a mostly clear night.

The rest of our work week will see average temperatures for this time of year, with a few days getting above average for our highs. Then by this weekend, we could see highs in the 50s.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.