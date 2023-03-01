Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre presents ‘On Golden Pond’

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars Community Theatre will be putting on a dramatic comedy called “On Golden Pond.”

The show goes from March 9 through March 15, with each performance at 7:30 p.m., except for the 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

On Golden Pond is a love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home, which is located on Golden Pond. While there, they find themselves looking after the son of their daughter’s fiance. While the daughter and her fiance are off in Europe, the son becomes a sort of grandson for Ethel and Norman as they spend their summer at Golden Pond.

If you’d like to know more about the play, and how to buy tickets, follow this link.

