One man has died after a shooting near Hartington, NE

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday morning in rural Cedar County, Nebraska.

According to a press release, the shooting happened near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, located about one mile north of Hartington. When the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office says witnesses at the scene were attempting life-saving measures when they arrived.

The man was transported to a Yankton hospital where he died of his injuries. A preliminary investigation shows the shooting happened during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim. The suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old David Phillips of Kenner, Louisiana, was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office. Charges are pending.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol to lead the homicide investigation.

