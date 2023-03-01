Breezy start to the new month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are starting off with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Our wind is out of the west and southwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour, so wind chills are in the teens and 20s across the region.

Our wind today will continue to increase out of the west and then eventually out of the northwest, reaching 35 miles per hour in some areas with gusts nearing 45 miles per hour. Areas where gusts are expected to be near 45 miles per hour are Lincoln (SD), Lyon (IA), and Osceola (IA) counties. Those counties are under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. today.

Also, today we will start off with mostly clear skies, but this afternoon we will see clouds increase, which will make it a mostly cloudy day for all of Siouxland. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, but with the gusty winds out of the northwest, we will see wind chills on the chilly side.

Tonight, our lows will fall into the mid- to upper-teens and low-20s with mostly cloudy skies. Our wind tonight will continue out of the northeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour, so we could see some more chilly wind chills tonight.

The rest of the week will see highs in the 30s and 40s, with some low 50s possible this weekend. On Sunday morning, we could see some rain or snow showers, but right now only a few models are showing this.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the most up-to-date information will be on News 4 at Noon!

