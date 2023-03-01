Briar Cliff women crowned as 2023 GPAC tournament champions for the first time in program history

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The third time was the charm for Briar Cliff women’s basketball as they faced the Dordt Defenders for the third time this season in the GPAC tournament championship game Tuesday night in Sioux Center.

Dordt won both meetings during the regular season, but the Charger women were determined to flip the narrative on Tuesday night.

The Chargers found their momentum just at the right time for the postseason posting seven straight victories on their way to the GPAC tournament championship game.

Briar Cliff came out firing in the first half, then continued to find an answer anytime the Defenders came marching back.

The Chargers went on to take the win by a final score of 86-59 to win the program’s first-ever GPAC postseason championship.

Both Dordt and Briar Cliff will advance on to the NAIA National Tournament. Teams will learn who and where they play in the opening round during the NAIA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Dordt Defenders men’s basketball team were also playing in the GPAC tournament national championship game facing Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Defender men took the crown winning by a final score of 86-81.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.