Briar Cliff women crowned as 2023 GPAC tournament champions for the first time in program history

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The third time was the charm for Briar Cliff women’s basketball as they faced the Dordt Defenders for the third time this season in the GPAC tournament championship game Tuesday night in Sioux Center.

Dordt won both meetings during the regular season, but the Charger women were determined to flip the narrative on Tuesday night.

The Chargers found their momentum just at the right time for the postseason posting seven straight victories on their way to the GPAC tournament championship game.

Briar Cliff came out firing in the first half, then continued to find an answer anytime the Defenders came marching back.

The Chargers went on to take the win by a final score of 86-59 to win the program’s first-ever GPAC postseason championship.

Both Dordt and Briar Cliff will advance on to the NAIA National Tournament. Teams will learn who and where they play in the opening round during the NAIA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Dordt Defenders men’s basketball team were also playing in the GPAC tournament national championship game facing Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Defender men took the crown winning by a final score of 86-81.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Man found dead in Spencer, IA identified
Security camera captures Le Mars coffee shop robbery suspect
Authorities arrest suspect for robbery at Le Mars coffee shop
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting Friday
Sheriff identifies those involved in fatal shooting near Sgt. Bluff, IA
Ernie with Mark Solheim.
Sioux City dog in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Latest News

Brandt VanDyke takes it in for the layup in East's district championship game was Norwalk
Sioux City East ends run in 4A district championship game, Dakota Valley takes 48th consecutive win
The Sioux Center Warriors celebrate moving on to the Class 3A semifinals after taking down West...
Sioux Center, Bishop Heelan & Sibley-Ocheyedan girls advance on to IGHSAU state semifinals
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit
Estherville-Lincon Central finishes their run with a 24-1 overall record.
Estherville-Lincoln Central’s 38-game win streak comes to an end in class 3A state quarterfinal