Carbon pipeline bill that restricts use of eminent domain advances in Iowa House

The bill would stop companies from using eminent domain unless they secure 90 percent of their proposed route with voluntary easements.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers are advancing a House bill which restricts the use of eminent domain for carbon pipeline companies.

The bill would stop companies from using eminent domain unless they secure 90 percent of their proposed route with voluntary easements. It would also require projects to follow local zoning rules and obtain permits in all other states along the route.

Several pipeline companies are considering the use of it for their proposed projects.

The bill was approved by a Committee yesterday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has died after a shooting near Hartington, NE
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Rosencia Amadus
Storm Lake police locate 15-year-old
Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle

Latest News

The scene of a crash on a Highway 75 off-ramp.
US 75 Southbound ramp reopens after crash
Dog Walk Forecast: Harley
Dog Walk Forecast: Harley
Mostly cloudy and chilly start to our morning, but sunshine is forecasted to return this...
Mostly cloudy and chilly start to our morning, but sunshine is forecasted to return this afternoon.
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Marengo plant explosion ruled accidental
Four more Siouxland teams keep their seasons alive advancing on to the IGHSAU state basketball semifinals