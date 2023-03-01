Hinton Community School District holding special election for new revenue purpose statement

HINTON, IA (KTIV) - A special election in the Hinton Community School District on Tuesday, March 7, will play an important role in its future plans.

Next Tuesday, March 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. members of the district will be able to vote on the district’s amended revenue purpose statement. That statement tells the district how they can spend their saved dollars from the 1 cent sales tax.

It comes after changes in state legislation that will allow the new statement to be in effect until 2051. Although the statement concerns district spending, it won’t affect local taxpayers.

”I think it’s really important for people to understand too that this won’t impact their levy rate,” said Ken Slater, Superintendent of the Hinton Community School District. “This strictly is for sales tax alone. So, they’re not going to feel the pinch in their pocket or anything. And sales tax isn’t going to go up, it’s just a matter of how we can use that sales tax money.”

Every school in the state will have to amend its statement eventually. Hinton decided to begin the process early to help with long-term planning. They’re hoping to use the money in the updated statement to make much-needed upgrades.

”We’re in an older building, so there’s plenty of things that we could use that money to improve our facilities,” said Slater. “Whether it be our HVAC, a playground for our students, buying them one-to-one devices. Anything we need to improve around here for our building, we’d look to do that.”

The money would also help accomplish upgrading classrooms and lights, add security features, and buy a bus. Slater said there aren’t many changes from the district’s previous statement, and he’s expecting it to pass without an issue.

After this election, the revenue purpose statement won’t need to be amended again for a while, as it extends until 2051. The measure needs to pass by a simple majority of 50 percent plus 1. Voting will take place at the Hinton Community Center.

