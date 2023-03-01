Iowa lawmakers move bills forward to limit bathroom access for transgender students

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - New legislation would require Iowa students to only use bathrooms that correspond with their sex at birth.

SF 335 and HSB 208 would require students only use bathrooms that correspond to the sex listed on their birth certificate. According to KCCI, the lawmakers that authored the legislation plan to expand it to locker rooms and showers as well.

Both bills moved forward out of subcommittee Tuesday after parents, students, LGBTQ advocates and school staff made passionate pleas, both in support and opposition, to lawmakers.

“My concern isn’t about transgenders,” said Amber Williams, an Iowa mom that supports the legislation. “It’s not those individuals that are most likely to be sexual predators, but rather the sexual predators that could exploit this type of situation by posing as transgendered in order to gain access to women nd girls. And I just like to add that one assault would be one too many.”

“Transgender students in Iowa have been able to use the restroom that matches their gender identity since 2007,” said Keenan Crow, who is against the legislation. “And over that 15-year period, we haven’t seen any uptick in school restroom-related safety incidents. And let’s be clear doing anything in a school restroom aside from using the facilities for their intended purpose is already illegal.

The legislation would allow any Iowan to submit complaints if they believe anyone is using the wrong restroom at school. The plan directs the attorney general to investigate these complaints. The plan would also allow schools to provide “alternative facilities” upon request.

