Morningside University releases results for its annual poll

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Inflation, and political division, are two key issues for voters according to a new political poll released by Morningside University.

Of the 600 people who responded to the poll, 15 percent said inflation is the most important issue facing the nation. Just behind that, 13 percent said partisanship is the most important.

Other top issues include immigration, government structure, and gun policy.

“We see the polarization all the way up at the national level, and trickle down through the state and local level,” said Alex Freeman, a senior at Morningside University. “So, it’s definitely, it wasn’t surprising that political polarization is the top issue.”

Focusing specifically on Iowa, education was the top political issue. On Gov. Kim Reynolds’ school choice law, 72 percent of Democrats strongly opposed the law, while just more than 62 percent of Republicans at least “partially” favored the law.

“I hope that those that are dissatisfied, actually try to do something about it and want to help the country move forward and fight for the issues that they are passionate about,” said Agnes Garder, a junior at Morningside University.

The poll showed U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, with a 45 percent approval rating. Her senate colleague, Chuck Grassley, did slightly better at just more than 46 percent. President Joe Biden’s approval rating came in at 42 percent.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.