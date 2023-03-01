New grain facility coming to Union County, SD

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KTIV) - There are plans in the work for a state-of-the-art grain elevator to be built in southeast South Dakota.

The Board of Directors and Management for the Farmers Coop Society made the announcement on March 1, 2023. According to a press release, the “Union Grove” elevator will be built nine miles south of Beresford, South Dakota and about a quarter-mile east of I-29 Exit 38. Construction is expected to start this March and officials hope to be accepting soybeans by Fall 2023.

This map shows where the "Union Grove" grain facility will be located. (Farmers Coop Society)

“Building this new facility is a reminder of our commitment to our members and communities in this area. We are excited to expand further into southeast South Dakota and continue strengthening our relationships with producers, schools, FFA programs, and communities,” said John McDaniel, CEO of Farmers Coop Society.

Officials with the Farmers Coop Society say the facility will feature state-of-the-art technology and will be high-speed and convenient for customers. They also say the site will consist of a 2.5 million bushel flat storage building and an unloading system capable of unloading grain at 30,000 bushels per hour.

“We are excited about expanding our operations in South Dakota. The highlight of this facility will be speed and efficiency. We know that’s a top priority for our customers, and we will deliver on that for them,” said Tyler Farnham, Sr Director of Grain Operation.

Officials say the Union Grove facility will be able to scale in, dump, and scale out trucks in under five minutes.

The Farmers Coop Society says the location allows for expansion in the future, with plans to accept corn in the next few years.

The Farmers Coop Society is a member-owned cooperative and has 10 locations across Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota. FCS offers patrons agronomy, feed, and grain sales and services. They also operate the How-to-Building Center in Sioux Center.

