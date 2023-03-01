North Fork Area Transit raises $500,000 locally, to receive matching grant of $500,000

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A transportation service based out of Norfolk, Nebraska has succeeded in locally fundraising $500,000, which will also bring in a matching grant of an additional $500,000.

With the matching grant from the Johnny Carson Foundation, North Fork Area Transit says the total $1 million raised will enable them to pay off past debts, hire drivers and get vehicles back on the road. According to a press release, the Johnny Carson Foundation will issue a check for the $500,000 immediately.

“We are so grateful to our community and the Johnny Carson Foundation. The impressive show of support for public transit will make a lasting impact on many. Thank you to each and every donor who made our reopening possible,” stated Lacy Kimes, Transit Board Vice President.

Officials with North Fork Area Transit say it was due to an outpouring of local support they were able to raise $500,000 in just four weeks.

“There is no way we would have been able to get up and running again without the generosity and tenacity of our community. It would have been easy to give up, but the Board and members of the community wouldn’t let that happen. We’ve all seen how our community is a better place with public transportation,” said Traci Jeffrey, Board Chair.

The State Mobility Management Team will provide a lead role in making immediate preparations to restart service with priority to the most vulnerable in the community. When available, information regarding reopening can be found at northforkareatransit.com.

Operations for North Fork Area Transit stopped back in January 2023. This was because the former director of the agency, Jeffrey Stewart, allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars of the nonprofit’s funds. As of March 1, authorities are still searching for Stewart.

