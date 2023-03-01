Sioux Center, Bishop Heelan & Sibley-Ocheyedan girls advance on to IGHSAU state semifinals

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - After a wild day one filled with upsets galore, day two of the IGHSAU state basketball tournament was sure to be just as rowdy with three Siouxland squads battling for a spot in the semifinals.

The #6 Sioux Center Warriors started things off taking on #3 West Marshall. The Warriors got out to a blazing hot start taking a 43-21 lead at halftime.

10 Warriors players got on the broad as Sioux Center goes on t advance to the semifinals with a 79-53 victory.

“I mean we just came out and kinda got after it defensively, and got some energy, and we just built from there and kept going. Really give the girls a lot of credit. Big environment like this but, they didn’t play it like it was, looked like it was. It was just another game so give them a lot credit,” said Doug Winterfeld, Sioux Center girls basketball head coach.

Sioux Center advances on to the semifinals where they will play Solon on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

In Class 4A, the third-ranked Bishop Heelan girls faced #6 Cedar Rapids Xavier in a rematch of last season’s championship game.

The Crusaders started running away with this one in the third quarter to take a 21-point lead at one point. They would keep their foot on the gas, scoring 25 points off turnovers as they go on to take the win 63-37 to advance on to the semifinals where they will face North Polk.

“I mean it’s just what we were hoping for. All this built up anger and just frustration with our last two games against them, we took it out tonight and we really played well. I am really proud of our team for what we did. This is what we worked for all season,” said Brooklyn Stanley Bishop Heelan junior.

Rounding out day two was the fourth-ranked Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals taking on fifth-ranked Regina Catholic in the Class 2A quarterfinal.

The Generals took control from the start and never lost their lead throughout the entire game. Madison Brouwer racked up 28 points, followed by Zoe Ackerman with 17.

The Generals went on to take the win 60-39 to advance to the semifinals where they will square off against Dike-New Hartford.

“Having the community behind us is amazing. Personally, I didn’t think there would be that many people, but when we ran out and heard all that cheering, I was like ‘Okay, let’s go, let’s get it started.’ And I think Friday is going to be the same thing and I think it’s really helpful to get us going and really lifts up our energy as well,” said Marissa Ackerman, Sibley-Ocheyedan senior.

