Sioux City East ends run in 4A district championship game, Dakota Valley takes 48th consecutive win

DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux City East Black Raiders have won their past five in a row heading into the Class 4A district one championship game.

The Black Raiders were eying one more win to try to get back to state for the first time since 2019 as they faced the Norwalk Warriors.

It was a back-and-forth affair, but Norwalk ran away with this one in the fourth quarter taking the win by a final score of 64-58.

“You know, I love this group. 21 wins, we’re not ashamed of that at all. You know we wish we could’ve gotten one more, but you know, games like this come down to a few possessions at the end, and that’s what happened,” said Ras Vanderloo, Sioux City East head coach.

In South Dakota, the Dakota Valley Panthers started regional play with a quarterfinal matchup against Parker. The Panthers went on to take a convincing win 85-31. This marks the Panther’s 48th consecutive win which ties the all-time Class A record.

Final Scores:

Tri County 60, Wakefield 47 F

Scottsbluff 57, South Sioux City 41 F

Pierce 45, Scotus Central Catholic 26 F

Cedar Catholic 52, Yutan 40 F

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 46 F

Elk Point-Jefferson 83 Canton 74 F

Vermillion 51 Lennox 47 F

Dakota Valley 85 Parker 31 F

Norwalk 64 S.C. East 58 F

