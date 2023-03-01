Storm Lake police searching for 15-year-old

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Storm Lake, Iowa are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenager.

The Storm Lake Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Rosencia Amadus. She was reported as a runaway back on Saturday, Feb. 25 when she left her Storm Lake residence and hasn’t been seen since.

Police and family are concerned for Rosencia’s welfare and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the SLPD at (712) 732-8010 or (712) 749-2525.

Rosencia is a Pacific Islander girl with long black hair, brown eyes and is about 5′ tall.

Police want to remind people that under Iowa law it is illegal to harbor a runaway child or to allow the child to remain from home against the wishes of the child’s parent or guardian. Violators may face criminal charges.

