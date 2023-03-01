Storm Lake police searching for 15-year-old

Rosencia Amadus
Rosencia Amadus(SLPD)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Storm Lake, Iowa are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenager.

The Storm Lake Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Rosencia Amadus. She was reported as a runaway back on Saturday, Feb. 25 when she left her Storm Lake residence and hasn’t been seen since.

Police and family are concerned for Rosencia’s welfare and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the SLPD at (712) 732-8010 or (712) 749-2525.

Rosencia is a Pacific Islander girl with long black hair, brown eyes and is about 5′ tall.

Police want to remind people that under Iowa law it is illegal to harbor a runaway child or to allow the child to remain from home against the wishes of the child’s parent or guardian. Violators may face criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
Man found dead in Spencer, IA identified
Ernie with Mark Solheim.
Sioux City dog in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa.
Former school bus driver found not guilty of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation charges
Estherville-Lincon Central finishes their run with a 24-1 overall record.
Estherville-Lincoln Central’s 38-game win streak comes to an end in class 3A state quarterfinal
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

A 3-D rendering of the "Union Grove" grain facility.
New grain facility coming to Union County, SD
The Iowa State Capitol.
Iowa lawmakers move bills forward to limit bathroom access for transgender students
Healthbeat 4: Minimally invasive TAVR procedure offers an alternative to open heart surgery
Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle