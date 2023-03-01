Turning a touch cooler as wind picks up for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a sunny start to the day, our afternoon turned not only cloudier, but cooler as a gusty northwesterly wind started bringing in the cooler temperatures.

The clouds will be sticking around tonight as the wind comes down a bit and we’ll see lows bottom out around 20 degrees.

Thursday will give us quite a few clouds as a storm system should stay to the south of the KTIV viewing area leaving us with highs close to average in the upper 30s with a much lighter wind out of the east.

Friday should give us more in the way of sunshine as milder temperatures start to move back in with highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday may start off pretty cloudy with thinning clouds by later in the day with highs in the low 40s.

A weak little system could give us a chance of a light rain and snow mix Sunday morning, although otherwise it will be a day of warming as highs have a chance of heading into the low 50s.

Will that warmer air stick around next week?

I’ll take a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

