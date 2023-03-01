Woodbury County Supervisors approve Southbridge Interchange, Old Highway 75 repairs & sheriff funding

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Already approved by the Iowa Department of Transportation, a new Interstate 29 interchange will one day connect traffic to a growing industrial business park south of Sioux City.

Now, local leaders have to pay for it.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday night to address that project, and several others that will tackle local infrastructure.

Supervisors unanimously approved funding from the Metropolitan Planning Organization to help build the Southbridge Interchange. The project, which will connect to the Southbridge Industrial Park, south of Sioux City, will now move into its developmental phase. It will offer connections to Interstate 29, Old Highway 75, and Port Neal Road.

A diagram from the Iowa DOT of the proposed location for the Southbridge Interchange (Iowa Department of Transportation)

To get to this point, county supervisors contracted with an area consultant to create an “Interchange Justification Report” that had to be approved by the Iowa DOT. ”That report was submitted to Iowa DOT and the Federal Highway Administration, who both concurred that an interchange at that location would be beneficial, both to traffic on I-29 and traffic within the local area,” said Mark Nahra, Woodbury County Engineer.

The Iowa DOT will play a big role in the project. The agency will help with design work, right of way acquisition, and project coordination. Additionally, the cities of Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff will help by paying off bonds used to fund the project.

Supervisors also focused on another project at Tuesday’s meeting. Work will put a concrete overlay on Old Highway 75 from the southern county line to 280th Street-- excluding the city of Sloan. That work should be complete in the 2025 fiscal year.

Also at the meeting, members of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office proposed moving funds around to help cover the cost of five new vehicles. The sheriff’s office gets new vehicles every year and the purchase is usually covered by their budget. But, the situation was different this year. “There’s been a shortage of cars in America, and so we ordered early just because we weren’t sure when they were going to come in,” said Chief Deputy Tony Wingert of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office. “Well, we got notified that they came in early. We were planning for them to come in after July 1, which we have our budget for, then.”

The department has 55 vehicles. Wingert says in 3 years, a vehicle will log well over 100,000 miles. So, he says it’s important to replace them to save money on repairs. To make up for the cost of the new vehicles, the department will move funds from next year’s budget into this year’s budget.

