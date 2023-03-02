2 suspects arrested on drug charges in Schaller, IA

SCHALLER, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people out of northwest Iowa were arrested this week for drug charges.

According to a press release, the United States Postal Inspectors had intercepted packages being delivered to the occupants of 407 East 3rd Street, Schaller, Iowa. These packages contained suspected THC edibles.

Authorities say the packages were picked up by 28-year-old Juliette Munoz and were taken to the home on East 3rd Street in Schaller. Detectives searched the property on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and discovered drugs, money and weapons.

Located in the home were allegedly three firearms, over $7,000 in cash, THC vapes, THC wax and THC edibles, marijuana plants, marijuana, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

In the outbuilding, law enforcement says they found items that suggest marijuana was being manufactured into THC wax. There was also evidence that the manufactured THC wax and edible items were being relabeled and distributed through the mail.

Authorities say Munoz was taken into custody at her East 3rd Street home at the time of the search. She was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Twenty-eight-year-old Cesar Omar Gonzalez-Ballesteros, another one of the home’s occupants, turned himself into law enforcement on Feb. 28 and was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Munoz and Ballesteros have since bonded out of the Sac County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing with additional criminal charges expected. United State Postal Inspectors assisted the Sac County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

