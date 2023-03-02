Around Siouxland: Tabletop Gamers Spring Con 2023

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Those looking to experience some new tabletop games should a convention coming up in March.

The Sioux City Tabletop Gamers Game Con is a 501 C incorporated in the state of Iowa. They are located in the Shrine Hall at 820 Nebraska. Their mission is to promote a drug and alcohol-free family hobby of tabletop board gaming.

They have two yearly events at the shrine hall, lasting three days. There will be all kinds of games, vendors, gaming library, you can come and learn games, or you could bring your own games.

Their Spring Con is scheduled for March 10-12. There will be a vendor hall you can come and check out. They’ll have people selling games, cards, and more. There is a door fee for adults of $25 for the weekend and kids that have not graduated high school get in for free.

The best place to find Tabletop Gamers Game Con is at SiouxCitytabletopgamers.com. Or you can find them on Facebook at Sioux City Tabletop Gamers.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has died after a shooting near Hartington, NE
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Rosencia Amadus
Storm Lake police locate 15-year-old
Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theater presents ‘On Golden Pond’
Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre presents ‘On Golden Pond’
Around Siouxland: East High School’s ‘Sing All About It’
Around Siouxland: East High School’s ‘Sing All About It’
Around Siouxland: Orpheum presents ‘Aladdin’
Around Siouxland: SCSO presents tenor John Osborn
Around Siouxland: Youth Pool League’s Gold Tournament
Around Siouxland: Youth Pool League’s Gold Tournament