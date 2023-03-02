Around Siouxland: Tabletop Gamers Spring Con 2023

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Those looking to experience some new tabletop games should a convention coming up in March.

The Sioux City Tabletop Gamers Game Con is a 501 C incorporated in the state of Iowa. They are located in the Shrine Hall at 820 Nebraska. Their mission is to promote a drug and alcohol-free family hobby of tabletop board gaming.

They have two yearly events at the shrine hall, lasting three days. There will be all kinds of games, vendors, gaming library, you can come and learn games, or you could bring your own games.

Their Spring Con is scheduled for March 10-12. There will be a vendor hall you can come and check out. They’ll have people selling games, cards, and more. There is a door fee for adults of $25 for the weekend and kids that have not graduated high school get in for free.

The best place to find Tabletop Gamers Game Con is at SiouxCitytabletopgamers.com. Or you can find them on Facebook at Sioux City Tabletop Gamers.

