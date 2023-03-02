Four more Siouxland teams keep their seasons alive advancing on to the IGHSAU state basketball semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Siouxland teams have been off to quite the strong start at the Iowa girls state basketball tournament as four more teams are on their way to the semifinals.

Second-ranked Central Lyon kicked things off on Wednesday as they faced seventh-ranked Panorama. The Lions absolutely dominated jumping out to a fast start leading 15-5 after the first quarter. The Lions never surrendered their lead.

Addison Klosterbuer led the way with 30 total points also making history as she tied Elle Ruffridge’s record for most 3-pointers in a state tournament game with eight.

Central Lyon advances on to the semifinal taking the win 66-30.

“Really, offensively we want to pound it in, and Desta is our workhorse inside, and so when she can establish herself on the inside early I think it just makes everybody take a deep breath. And when you do that, when your’e scoring on the inside and the defense has to go inside and then all of the sudden Addison has those outside shots, so just having that really good offensive balance inside outside game is huge,” said Heather Grafing, Central Lyon head coach.

The Lions will face the winner of the next game, which featured Pocahontas Area taking on undefeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. But Pocahontas Area did not let that phase them at all as they jumped out to a 14-10 lead after one. Akaysa Duitscher was on fire as she racked in 20 total points.

Pocahontas Area would go on to take the win by a final score of 47-36.

“We are sisters, we buy into each other and no matter what we are there for each other. This season has had it’s up and downs, but through it all we have leaned on each other,” said Paige Melohn, Pocahontas Area senior.

“We had a shoot around yesterday and I was feeling really good then, and then in warmups today I was feeling pretty good, and then my teammates kept getting me open because they’re tall and they’re long and I had to make sure I wasn’t getting blocked like I was a few times so my teammates kept getting me open and I just kept shooting,” said Akaysa Duitscher, Pocahontas Area senior.

Up next was the fourth-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks taking on #5 West Fork in the team’s first-ever state tournament appearance in girl’s program history. But the Hawks were playing like the Well was their own home court. They jumped out to a 17-8 lead, and went on to never give up that lead as they put up a dominant performance on the hardwood.

Remsen St. Mary’s had 22 points off turnovers, and created 13 second chance points. They keep their season alive taking the win 54-41 to move on to the semifinals where they will face Bishop Garrigan.

The last Siouxland team of the day was #2 Newell-Fonda taking on #7 Woodbine in Class 1A. It was all business for the Mustangs as they held their lead the entire game. Mary Walker totaled 24 points, followed by Kierra Jungers with 18. Newell-Fonda went on to take the win 81-60 to advance on to the semifinals where they will face North Linn.

“This team when they’re clicking, they do pass the ball really well and I’m not sure how many kids scored for us, but all the kids had great looks throughout the course of the game. And when they’re clicking on all cylinders, it’s a lot of fun to watch,” said Dick Jungers, Newell-Fonda head coach.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.