Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed House Bill 1109, which would raise occupation taxes on both South Dakotans and visitors to our state.

“The occupation tax is not just paid by out-of-state travelers. This legislation would raise taxes on South Dakotans. South Dakota residents are traveling every day for business, medical visits, youth activities, weddings – the list goes on. South Dakotans vacation in South Dakota, as well,” wrote Noem in a letter to legislators.

This legislative session, Noem has been advocating for the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries.

“We should be working to cut taxes this legislative session, not increase them. I oppose the tax increases enabled by House Bill 1109 and ask that you sustain my veto,” concluded Noem.

You can find Governor Noem’s veto letter here .

