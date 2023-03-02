Man charged with murder after shooting near Hartington, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Charges have been filed after a man was fatally shot in rural Cedar County, Nebraska Wednesday.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 20-year-old David Phillips Jr. of Kenner, Louisiana has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The NSP says the shooting happened at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, located north of Hartington. When the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a tower work site.

The sheriff’s office says several crew members working on the tower were there when the shooting happened. Some of the crew attempted life-saving measures on the injured man.

The man was transported to a Yankton hospital where he died of his injuries. A preliminary investigation shows the shooting happened during a workplace argument between Phillips and the victim. Phillips was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday and booked into the Cedar County Jail. His official charges weren’t announced until Thursday.

The victim has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol to lead the homicide investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.