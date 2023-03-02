Mostly cloudy and chilly start to our morning, but sunshine is forecasted to return this afternoon.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are waking up to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s all across Siouxland. The wind is also a lot calmer this morning.

Our wind is out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, but the wind is causing wind chills to fall into single digits across northern Siouxland.

We are dealing with cloudy conditions this morning, but today we will see the clouds start to break apart, giving us some sunshine later this afternoon. Western Siouxland will see more sunshine than the rest of the region this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the mid- to upper-30s and low-40s today, and our wind will be on the calmer side, so wind chills won’t be so bad. The calmer wind will be out of the east and southeast, between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clouds will become partly cloudy with lows in the teens and low 20s across Siouxland, which is average for this time of year. Winds will continue to come out of the east and southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, so wind chills won’t be so bad.

As we head towards this weekend, average to above-average highs are in the forecast, and then on Sunday we could see a wintry mix in the morning.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

