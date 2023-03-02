Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby elephant

The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, born March 2,...
The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, born March 2, 2023.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a sweet addition to the family Thursday morning.

The zoo says Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at 2:20 a.m. Both Lolly and the calf are reportedly doing well.

The birth marks the third African elephant calf born at the zoo, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny, who were both born in January of 2022.

The Elephant Family Quarters will be closed to the public to allow Lolly to bond with her new calf. Guests will be able to view all three calves when the quarters reopen.

The zoo is also expecting a fourth elephant calf, who is expected to arrive late this summer.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has died after a shooting near Hartington, NE
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Rosencia Amadus
Storm Lake police locate 15-year-old
Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle

Latest News

Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle
New grain facility coming to Union County, SD
The expected detour for the 11th Street construction.
Portion of 11th Street to close on March 9
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase