Perry Creek Elementary students celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City had some special visitors Thursday to help them celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss also known as Read Across America day.

Residents from Bickford Senior Living in Sioux City arrived dressed for the occasion in Dr. Seuss-themed hats and birthday attire to read the author’s most popular works to classrooms. For Bickford resident Mike Boggs, the opportunity to read what he called “timeless classics” gave him great joy.

”It’s like going way back in time when the time I was here is a little one and somebody reading the books to me and getting involved that way,” said Boggs

The event was also an engaging experience for the students. Perry Creek first grader Ana VanBuskirk says they have been learning about Dr. Seuss’s rhyming pattern and she enjoys listening to his books out loud.

“They, they read stories to us. And that kind of helps us learn,” said Ana VanBuskirk, a Perry Creek first-grader.

The residents from Bickford made stops at classroom in all grades through Perry Creek Elementary.

