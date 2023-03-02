Ponca High School holds send-off for girls’ basketball team heading to state

By RJ Breen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PONCA Neb. (KTIV) - The Lady Indians are state bound.

In Ponca, Nebraska Wednesday afternoon, a sendoff assembly was held to honor the team’s achievement of earning another trip to the Class C2 state tournament.

Parents, faculty, and students filled the gym to show their support and love for the team. Head Coach, Bob Hayes, said he looks forward to seeing his team compete in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I think the girls, you know obviously there’s some nerves, but I think they’re confident that their experience and Oakland-Craig has been down there too. So I think it’s gonna be whoever settles down first and just plays,” said Hayes.

The team will have a lot of help with two 1,000-point career scorers in seniors Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers. While Ehlers is proud of this accomplishment she knows there is a bigger goal in mind.

“I think it’s all just motivation from here. We’ve gone the last three years and got a couple of silver medals but looking toward what could be our last game and that’s kind of our drive and motivation to win this year,” said Ehlers.

The 5th-seeded Lady Indians will take on 4th-seeded Oakland-Craig Thursday, March 2 at 10:45 a.m. in Lincoln.

