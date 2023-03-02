Portion of 11th Street to close on March 9

The expected detour for the 11th Street construction.
The expected detour for the 11th Street construction.(Sioux City Engineering Division)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Engineering Division announced a part of 11th St. will be closed starting Thursday, March 9.

The closure will be between Floyd Blvd and Steuben St. While it is closed, a private contractor is to perform work on nearby buildings.

The work is expected to begin on the morning of March 9 and be done before the end of the day.

The detour during this closure will utilize Floyd Blvd, 4th St., Hoeven Dr., 11th St. and Steuben St. Additional routes may be available as well.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has died after a shooting near Hartington, NE
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Rosencia Amadus
Storm Lake police locate 15-year-old
Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle

Latest News

Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle
New grain facility coming to Union County, SD
The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, born March 2,...
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby elephant
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase