Portion of 11th Street to close on March 9

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Engineering Division announced a part of 11th St. will be closed starting Thursday, March 9.

The closure will be between Floyd Blvd and Steuben St. While it is closed, a private contractor is to perform work on nearby buildings.

The work is expected to begin on the morning of March 9 and be done before the end of the day.

The detour during this closure will utilize Floyd Blvd, 4th St., Hoeven Dr., 11th St. and Steuben St. Additional routes may be available as well.

