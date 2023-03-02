UnityPoint Health intends to merge with New Mexico-based healthcare organization

WES DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - UnityPoint Health has announced it intends to form a new healthcare organization by merging with a New Mexico-based organization.

According to a press release, UnityPoint and Presbyterian Healthcare Services have signed a letter of intent to explore the formation of a new healthcare organization. Officials say the proposed company would preserve the brand of both systems, while also allowing them to continue delivering care locally.

“As a not-for-profit health system, we must pave a sustainable path forward to continue serving our communities with care and coverage. While we’ve done that successfully independently, we know that partnering with like-minded health systems will allow us to accelerate our efforts,” sajd Dale Maxwell, president and CEO, Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “UnityPoint Health shares in our commitment to keeping healthcare delivery local and creating a culture where the workforce thrives which will serve as foundational elements as we embark on this journey.”

Combined, UnityPoint and Presbyterian impact the lives of four million patients and members through more than 40 hospital facilities, hundreds of clinics and health plan operations. The two organizations collectively represent a 40,000-strong workforce.

The goal of this new healthcare organization, which would function as a parent company for not-for-profit health systems, is to improve administrative efficiencies.

“UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian are two organizations rooted in similar values,” said Clay Holderman, president and CEO, UnityPoint Health. “By lowering administrative costs, building new capabilities and increasing investments in innovation and clinical excellence, our intent is to help improve affordability and accessibility of care. We’re excited about the unique possibilities ahead.”

Both systems will now explore the next steps toward a definitive agreement and regulatory approvals.

