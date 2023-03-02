US 75 SB ramp blocked after crash

The scene of a crash on a Highway 75 off-ramp.
The scene of a crash on a Highway 75 off-ramp.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are responding to a crash Thursday morning by th Highway 75 and Highway 20 interchange.

The crash happened a little before 9:15 a.m. and closed the Highway 75 southbound ramp to IA 12. Multiple fire trucks and police vehicles could be seen on the off-ramp responding to the accident.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

This map from Iowa 511 shows where the crash was located.
This map from Iowa 511 shows where the crash was located.

