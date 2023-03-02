US 75 SB ramp blocked after crash
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are responding to a crash Thursday morning by th Highway 75 and Highway 20 interchange.
The crash happened a little before 9:15 a.m. and closed the Highway 75 southbound ramp to IA 12. Multiple fire trucks and police vehicles could be seen on the off-ramp responding to the accident.
No word yet on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
