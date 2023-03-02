Warmer air moving in for Friday with possible morning fog

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds that were around early quickly moved to the east and most of our temperatures were able to go well into the 30s.

We’ll continue to see some warming into Friday.

Before the warming arrives, we could see a bit of fog trying to develop tonight with lows in the low 20s and a light southeast wind.

Friday morning could give us some fog across the region.

But once we clear things out by the afternoon, temperatures will become quite nice with highs in the upper 40s with a pretty light wind.

Friday night has the chance of bringing a bit of light snow to the region although that should be clearing out by Saturday afternoon leaving us with highs in the mid 40s.

Another system will give us a chance of seeing a mix of light rain and snow Sunday morning with the chance of some rain showers lingering into the afternoon as highs get into the mid to upper 40s although it will be decently cooler than that in northern Siouxland.

You may want to enjoy the milder temperatures over these next few days because next week does become colder.

I’ll have more details about that in your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

