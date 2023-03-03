100 lbs of marijuana found in a traffic stop, 2 arrested

(MGN)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KTIV) - Two men were arrested after a trooper located more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The Nebraska State Patrol says on Thursday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Chrysler 300 for speeding on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.

While authorities prepared to search the vehicle, the driver, Daniel Ledbetter, 42, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, allegedly attempted to flee on foot. The trooper followed in pursuit. Authorities say the search of the vehicle revealed numerous bags of marijuana weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Ledbetter and passenger, Keith Wyatt, 48, of Sacramento, California, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. Ledbetter was also arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Both men are lodged in Kimball County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects arrested on drug charges in Schaller, IA
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Rosencia Amadus
Storm Lake police locate 15-year-old
David Phillips Jr.
Man charged with murder after shooting near Hartington, NE

Latest News

Briar Cliff University Healthcare Students Participate in 2nd annual IPEC
2nd annual Interprofessional Education Collaborative at Western Iowa Tech Community College
The Siouxland Home Show is underway
Sioux City Police Department in the process of hiring new officers
Marcus Armstrong
Stanton County authorities arrest man wanted out of Louisiana