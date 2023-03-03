100 lbs of marijuana found in a traffic stop, 2 arrested

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KTIV) - Two men were arrested after a trooper located more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The Nebraska State Patrol says on Thursday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Chrysler 300 for speeding on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.

While authorities prepared to search the vehicle, the driver, Daniel Ledbetter, 42, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, allegedly attempted to flee on foot. The trooper followed in pursuit. Authorities say the search of the vehicle revealed numerous bags of marijuana weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Ledbetter and passenger, Keith Wyatt, 48, of Sacramento, California, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. Ledbetter was also arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Both men are lodged in Kimball County Jail.

