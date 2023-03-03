February 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Maya Augustine

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Maya Augustine of Sioux City West High School has been named the February 2023 Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Maya is ranked fourteenth in her class and is involved in track, volleyball, student council and theater. She’s been the vice president of the National Honor Society and Student Council, alongside being an active volunteer in the community.

